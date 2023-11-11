Mikael Backlund and the Calgary Flames will play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Ottawa Senators. Prop bets for Backlund in that upcoming Flames-Senators matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Mikael Backlund vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Backlund Season Stats Insights

Backlund's plus-minus this season, in 18:56 per game on the ice, is +2.

Backlund has a goal in one of 13 games played this year, and had multiple goals in that game.

Backlund has recorded a point in a game five times this season out of 13 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Backlund has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of 13 games played.

The implied probability is 53.5% that Backlund goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 37.7% chance of Backlund having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Backlund Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have conceded 43 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 13 Games 2 6 Points 2 2 Goals 0 4 Assists 2

