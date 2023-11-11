Should you wager on Mitchell Marner to score a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Vancouver Canucks meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Mitchell Marner score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Marner stats and insights

Marner has scored in five of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Canucks.

On the power play, Marner has accumulated one goal and five assists.

Marner's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have conceded 26 goals in total (just two per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.4 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Marner recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/10/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:11 Home W 5-4 SO 11/8/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:18 Home L 6-3 11/6/2023 Lightning 4 1 3 20:57 Home W 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Sabres 4 1 3 18:11 Home L 6-4 11/2/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 25:18 Away L 3-2 SO 10/31/2023 Kings 1 0 1 19:24 Home L 4-1 10/28/2023 Predators 1 0 1 21:23 Away L 3-2 OT 10/26/2023 Stars 1 1 0 19:14 Away W 4-1 10/24/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 18:01 Away W 4-1 10/21/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 24:41 Away W 4-3 OT

Maple Leafs vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

