The Toronto Maple Leafs, Mitchell Marner among them, face the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Arena. There are prop bets for Marner available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Mitchell Marner vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +165)

1.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -154)

Marner Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Marner has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 21:35 on the ice per game.

Marner has a goal in five of 14 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Marner has a point in 10 of 14 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Marner has an assist in seven of 14 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Marner's implied probability to go over his point total is 37.7% based on the odds.

There is a 60.6% chance of Marner having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Marner Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 26 goals in total (just 2.0 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has a league-best goal differential at +33.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 14 Games 2 17 Points 1 5 Goals 0 12 Assists 1

