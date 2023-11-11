Will Morgan Frost Score a Goal Against the Kings on November 11?
On Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers match up against the Los Angeles Kings. Is Morgan Frost going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Morgan Frost score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Frost stats and insights
- Frost is yet to score through seven games this season.
- He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Kings this season, but has not scored.
- Frost has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have conceded 36 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Frost recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/10/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|12:20
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/4/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|16:38
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/3/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:41
|Home
|L 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:02
|Home
|L 3-2
|10/14/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:12
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/12/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:43
|Away
|W 4-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flyers vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.