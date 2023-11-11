On Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers match up against the Los Angeles Kings. Is Morgan Frost going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Morgan Frost score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Frost stats and insights

  • Frost is yet to score through seven games this season.
  • He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Kings this season, but has not scored.
  • Frost has zero points on the power play.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have conceded 36 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.

Frost recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/10/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 12:20 Away W 6-3
11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:38 Home L 5-0
11/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:24 Away W 5-1
11/1/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:41 Home L 5-2
10/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:02 Home L 3-2
10/14/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:12 Away L 5-2
10/12/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:43 Away W 4-2

Flyers vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

