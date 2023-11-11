The Toronto Maple Leafs, with Morgan Rielly, take the ice Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks at Scotiabank Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Rielly intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Morgan Rielly vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Rielly Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Rielly has a plus-minus of +6, while averaging 24:53 on the ice per game.

Rielly has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 14 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Rielly has a point in seven of 14 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Rielly has an assist in seven of 14 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Rielly has an implied probability of 51.2% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 43.5% of Rielly going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Rielly Stats vs. the Canucks

On defense, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 26 goals in total (just two per game) which ranks second.

The team has a league-leading goal differential at +33.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 14 Games 2 11 Points 2 2 Goals 0 9 Assists 2

