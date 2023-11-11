The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (0-1) take on the Coppin State Eagles (0-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Mount St. Mary's vs. Coppin State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Knott Arena in Emmitsburg, Maryland

TV: ESPN+

Mount St. Mary's Stats Insights

The Mountaineers shot 42.4% from the field last season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Eagles allowed to opponents.

Mount St. Mary's had a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 46.2% from the field.

The Eagles ranked 354th in rebounding in college basketball, the Mountaineers finished 270th.

Last year, the Mountaineers scored 19.5 fewer points per game (63.7) than the Eagles allowed (83.2).

Coppin State Stats Insights

The Eagles shot at a 43.5% clip from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Mountaineers averaged.

Coppin State put together an 8-9 straight up record in games it shot better than 42.4% from the field.

The Eagles were the 354th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Mountaineers finished 246th.

The Eagles' 72.0 points per game last year were 5.0 more points than the 67.0 the Mountaineers allowed.

Mount St. Mary's Home & Away Comparison

At home last season, Mount St. Mary's put up 4.2 fewer points per game (61.6) than away from home (65.8).

The Mountaineers gave up 62.9 points per game last year at home, which was 7.9 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (70.8).

In terms of threes, Mount St. Mary's was equally balanced when playing at home and on the road last year, averaging 6.6 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, it posteded a 37.2% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 34.3% mark in away games.

Coppin State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Coppin State scored 73.3 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 72.1.

The Eagles allowed 79.1 points per game at home last season, and 85.6 on the road.

At home, Coppin State made 8.3 triples per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged away (8.5). Coppin State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.9%) than on the road (34.4%) as well.

Mount St. Mary's Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/7/2023 @ Maryland L 68-53 Xfinity Center 11/11/2023 Coppin State - Knott Arena 11/18/2023 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena 11/22/2023 @ American - Bender Arena

Coppin State Upcoming Schedule