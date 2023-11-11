The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (0-1) face the Coppin State Eagles (0-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Mount St. Mary's vs. Coppin State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Mount St. Mary's vs. Coppin State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Knott Arena in Emmitsburg, Maryland

Knott Arena in Emmitsburg, Maryland How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Mount St. Mary's vs. Coppin State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mount St. Mary's Moneyline Coppin State Moneyline BetMGM Mount St. Mary's (-16.5) 137.5 -2000 +1000 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Mount St. Mary's (-16.5) 137.5 -3000 +1120 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mount St. Mary's vs. Coppin State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Mount St. Mary's put together a 10-14-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, 13 Mountaineers games went over the point total.

Coppin State covered 10 times in 28 matchups with a spread last season.

Eagles games went over the point total 15 out of 28 times last season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.