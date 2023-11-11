Saturday's game that pits the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (0-1) versus the Coppin State Eagles (0-2) at Knott Arena is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 66-63 in favor of Mount St. Mary's. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on November 11.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Mount St. Mary's vs. Coppin State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Emmitsburg, Maryland

Venue: Knott Arena

Mount St. Mary's vs. Coppin State Score Prediction

Prediction: Mount St. Mary's 66, Coppin State 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Mount St. Mary's vs. Coppin State

Computer Predicted Spread: Mount St. Mary's (-2.3)

Mount St. Mary's (-2.3) Computer Predicted Total: 129.0

Mount St. Mary's Performance Insights

Last year, Mount St. Mary's was 17th-worst in the country on offense (63.7 points scored per game) and 82nd on defense (67.0 points allowed).

At 30.1 rebounds per game and 31.5 rebounds allowed, the Mountaineers were 270th and 192nd in the nation, respectively, last season.

Last season Mount St. Mary's was ranked 230th in the country in assists with 12.4 per game.

The Mountaineers were 256th in the country in 3-pointers made (6.7 per game) and 102nd in 3-point percentage (35.4%) last year.

Defensively, Mount St. Mary's was 128th in the nation in 3-pointers conceded per game at 6.8 last year. It was 144th in 3-point percentage allowed at 33.3%.

Mount St. Mary's attempted 34.2% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 65.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.5% of Mount St. Mary's baskets were 3-pointers, and 71.5% were 2-pointers.

Coppin State Performance Insights

Coppin State was ranked 169th in college basketball offensively last year with 72.0 points per game, while defensively it was -3-worst (83.2 points allowed per game).

When it came to rebounding, the Eagles were outplayed at both ends of the court last year, as they ranked fifth-worst in college basketball in boards (27.6 per game) and -3-worst in rebounds allowed (38.7 per contest).

Coppin State put up 11.3 assists per game, which ranked them 313th in the nation.

The Eagles averaged 14.3 turnovers per game (19th-worst in college basketball), and forced 12.9 turnovers per game (102nd-ranked).

The Eagles drained 8.4 threes per game (66th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while putting up a 33.7% three-point percentage (204th-ranked).

Coppin State found it difficult to stop three-pointers, ranking 20th-worst in college basketball with 8.9 threes allowed per game. It ranked 187th by allowing a 33.8% three-point percentage to opponents last season.

Coppin State attempted 31.1 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 55.6% of the shots it attempted (and 65.6% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 24.8 threes per contest, which were 44.4% of its shots (and 34.4% of the team's buckets).

