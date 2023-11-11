The Coppin State Eagles (0-2) play the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Knott Arena. This matchup will start at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Mount St. Mary's vs. Coppin State Game Information

Mount St. Mary's Top Players (2022-23)

Jalen Benjamin: 16 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Coppin State Top Players (2022-23)

Sam Sessoms: 20.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Mount St. Mary's vs. Coppin State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Mount St. Mary's Rank Mount St. Mary's AVG Coppin State AVG Coppin State Rank 342nd 63.7 Points Scored 72 169th 82nd 67 Points Allowed 83.2 362nd 270th 30.1 Rebounds 27.6 354th 246th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 5.3 358th 256th 6.7 3pt Made 8.4 66th 230th 12.4 Assists 11.3 313th 304th 13.2 Turnovers 14.3 340th

