Mount St. Mary's vs. Coppin State November 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Coppin State Eagles (0-2) play the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Knott Arena. This matchup will start at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Mount St. Mary's vs. Coppin State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Mount St. Mary's Top Players (2022-23)
- Jalen Benjamin: 16 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dakota Leffew: 12.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- George Tinsley: 7.1 PTS, 6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Malik Jefferson: 8.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jedy Cordilia: 6.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
Coppin State Top Players (2022-23)
- Sam Sessoms: 20.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nendah Tarke: 12.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Justin Steers: 8.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK
- Mike Hood: 9.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Kam'Ron Cunningham: 6.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
Mount St. Mary's vs. Coppin State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Mount St. Mary's Rank
|Mount St. Mary's AVG
|Coppin State AVG
|Coppin State Rank
|342nd
|63.7
|Points Scored
|72
|169th
|82nd
|67
|Points Allowed
|83.2
|362nd
|270th
|30.1
|Rebounds
|27.6
|354th
|246th
|7.8
|Off. Rebounds
|5.3
|358th
|256th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|8.4
|66th
|230th
|12.4
|Assists
|11.3
|313th
|304th
|13.2
|Turnovers
|14.3
|340th
