The Coppin State Eagles (0-2) play the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Knott Arena. This matchup will start at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Mount St. Mary's vs. Coppin State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mount St. Mary's Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jalen Benjamin: 16 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dakota Leffew: 12.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • George Tinsley: 7.1 PTS, 6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Malik Jefferson: 8.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jedy Cordilia: 6.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Coppin State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Sam Sessoms: 20.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Nendah Tarke: 12.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Justin Steers: 8.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK
  • Mike Hood: 9.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
  • Kam'Ron Cunningham: 6.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mount St. Mary's vs. Coppin State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Mount St. Mary's Rank Mount St. Mary's AVG Coppin State AVG Coppin State Rank
342nd 63.7 Points Scored 72 169th
82nd 67 Points Allowed 83.2 362nd
270th 30.1 Rebounds 27.6 354th
246th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 5.3 358th
256th 6.7 3pt Made 8.4 66th
230th 12.4 Assists 11.3 313th
304th 13.2 Turnovers 14.3 340th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.