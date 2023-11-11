The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (0-1) and the Coppin State Eagles (0-2) meet in a game with no set line at Knott Arena on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Mount St. Mary's vs. Coppin State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Emmitsburg, Maryland

Emmitsburg, Maryland Venue: Knott Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Mount St. Mary's vs Coppin State Betting Records & Stats

The Mountaineers covered the spread 10 times in 33 games last season.

Coppin State went 10-18-0 ATS last season.

Mount St. Mary's vs. Coppin State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mount St. Mary's 63.7 135.7 67.0 150.2 131.2 Coppin State 72.0 135.7 83.2 150.2 151.4

Additional Mount St. Mary's vs Coppin State Insights & Trends

Last year, the 63.7 points per game the Mountaineers scored were 19.5 fewer points than the Eagles allowed (83.2).

The Eagles put up 5.0 more points per game last year (72.0) than the Mountaineers allowed (67.0).

Coppin State went 10-7 against the spread and 9-10 overall when it scored more than 67.0 points last season.

Mount St. Mary's vs. Coppin State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mount St. Mary's 10-14-0 13-11-0 Coppin State 10-18-0 15-13-0

Mount St. Mary's vs. Coppin State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Mount St. Mary's Coppin State 5-9 Home Record 4-6 6-10 Away Record 5-16 3-7-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-11-0 61.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.3 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.1 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 12-6-0

