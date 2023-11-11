The Calgary Flames, Nazem Kadri among them, face the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Canadian Tire Centre. Looking to wager on Kadri's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Nazem Kadri vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Kadri Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Kadri has a plus-minus of -10, while averaging 18:15 on the ice per game.

Kadri has a goal in two of 13 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Kadri has registered a point in a game six times this year over 13 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Kadri has an assist in five of 13 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Kadri's implied probability to go over his point total is 56.1% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kadri going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.7%.

Kadri Stats vs. the Senators

On the defensive side, the Senators are conceding 43 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 13 Games 2 8 Points 2 2 Goals 0 6 Assists 2

