Anytime goal-scorer odds for players from around the NHL are available in this article, with 12 games on the NHL slate Saturday.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Alex DeBrincat (Red Wings) +145 to score

Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

DeBrincat's stats: 9 goals in 14 games

Dylan Larkin (Red Wings) +155 to score

Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

Larkin's stats: 5 goals in 14 games

David Perron (Red Wings) +220 to score

Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

Perron's stats: 3 goals in 14 games

Boone Jenner (Blue Jackets) +230 to score

Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

Jenner's stats: 7 goals in 13 games

Johnny Gaudreau (Blue Jackets) +240 to score

Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

Gaudreau's stats: 1 goal in 13 games

Lucas Raymond (Red Wings) +260 to score

Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

Raymond's stats: 4 goals in 14 games

Kirill Marchenko (Blue Jackets) +280 to score

Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

Marchenko's stats: 3 goals in 11 games

J.T. Compher (Red Wings) +310 to score

Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

Compher's stats: 3 goals in 14 games

Jack Roslovic (Blue Jackets) +340 to score

Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

Roslovic's stats: 2 goals in 12 games

Adam Fantilli (Blue Jackets) +340 to score

Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

Fantilli's stats: 2 goals in 13 games

