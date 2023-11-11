Should you wager on Nicholas Robertson to light the lamp when the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Vancouver Canucks meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Nicholas Robertson score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Robertson 2022-23 stats and insights

In one of 15 games last season, Robertson scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.

Robertson produced zero points on the power play last season.

He posted a 7.4% shooting percentage, taking 1.0 shots per game.

Canucks 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Canucks conceded 296 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 25th in NHL play.

The Canucks shut out opponents once last season. As a team, they averaged 24.7 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

