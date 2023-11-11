In the upcoming matchup against the Ottawa Senators, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Nick DeSimone to light the lamp for the Calgary Flames? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nick DeSimone score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

DeSimone 2022-23 stats and insights

DeSimone did not score in four games last season.

DeSimone produced no points on the power play last season.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Senators gave up 270 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 20th in NHL action.

The Senators shut out opponents three times last season. They averaged 27.9 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.