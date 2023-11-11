The field for the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton, Bermuda at Port Royal Golf Course includes Nick Watney. The event runs from November 9-11.

Looking to place a wager on Watney at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +75000 to win the tournament this week. Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Watney Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Nick Watney Insights

Over his last 10 rounds, Watney has shot better than par three times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished a single of his most recent 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Watney has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.

He has failed to make the cut in each of his past five events

Watney has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 55 -2 283 0 3 0 0 $48,822

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

In Watney's past three appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 29th.

In his past three appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Watney finished 11th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year, while Port Royal Golf Course is set for a shorter 6,828 yards.

Port Royal Golf Course has seen an average tournament score of -7 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Watney has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,321 yards, 493 yards longer than the 6,828-yard Port Royal Golf Course this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -8. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -7.

Watney's Last Time Out

Watney was relatively mediocre over the eight par-3 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 45th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.1 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the World Wide Technology Championship, which placed him in the 14th percentile among all competitors.

Watney was better than only 1% of the field at the World Wide Technology Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.13 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.49.

Watney fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship (the tournament average was 2.9).

On the eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Watney did not card a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.4).

Watney recorded fewer birdies or better (three) than the field average of 7.1 on the 20 par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship.

In that last outing, Watney's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, four).

Watney ended the World Wide Technology Championship underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.7), with two on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Watney carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (0.8).

