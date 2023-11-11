Will Nicolas Deslauriers find the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers face off against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Nicolas Deslauriers score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Deslauriers stats and insights

Deslauriers is yet to score through 14 games this season.

He has not scored against the Kings this season in one game (zero shots).

Deslauriers has no points on the power play.

Kings defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Kings are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 36 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.5 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.

Deslauriers recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:56 Away W 6-3 11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 8:15 Away L 2-1 11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 8:42 Home L 5-0 11/3/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 10:40 Away W 5-1 11/1/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:19 Home L 5-2 10/30/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 10:51 Home L 3-2 10/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 8:08 Home L 7-4 10/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:39 Home W 6-2 10/24/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 9:57 Away L 3-2 10/21/2023 Stars 0 0 0 7:20 Away L 5-4 OT

Flyers vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.