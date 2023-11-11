The Saint Peter's Peacocks (0-1) face the NJIT Highlanders (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at NJIT Wellness and Events Center. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

NJIT vs. Saint Peter's Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: NJIT Wellness and Events Center in Newark, New Jersey
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

NJIT Stats Insights

  • The Highlanders shot 42.9% from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 43.4% the Peacocks allowed to opponents.
  • NJIT had a 5-9 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.4% from the field.
  • The Highlanders were the 201st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Peacocks ranked 201st.
  • Last year, the Highlanders averaged 66.9 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 65.1 the Peacocks allowed.
  • NJIT went 5-10 last season when scoring more than 65.1 points.

Saint Peter's Stats Insights

  • The Peacocks' 39.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.1 percentage points lower than the Highlanders allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
  • Last season, Saint Peter's had a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shot above 45.2% from the field.
  • The Peacocks were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Highlanders finished 272nd.
  • The Peacocks' 62.1 points per game last year were 10.6 fewer points than the 72.7 the Highlanders gave up to opponents.
  • When Saint Peter's gave up fewer than 66.9 points last season, it went 10-5.

NJIT Home & Away Comparison

  • NJIT posted 67.8 points per game last season at home, which was 1.6 more points than it averaged away from home (66.2).
  • Defensively the Highlanders played better in home games last season, allowing 66.1 points per game, compared to 77.8 when playing on the road.
  • In home games, NJIT made 0.9 fewer three-pointers per game (6.0) than on the road (6.9). However, it sported a better three-point percentage at home (35.3%) compared to in away games (34.6%).

Saint Peter's Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Saint Peter's averaged 10.5 more points per game at home (67.1) than on the road (56.6).
  • In 2022-23, the Peacocks allowed 4.3 fewer points per game at home (63.3) than on the road (67.6).
  • Beyond the arc, Saint Peter's drained fewer 3-pointers away (4.9 per game) than at home (7.0) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (25.8%) than at home (32.3%) as well.

NJIT Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Miami (FL) L 101-60 Watsco Center
11/11/2023 Saint Peter's - NJIT Wellness and Events Center
11/16/2023 @ American - Bender Arena
11/20/2023 Delaware State - NJIT Wellness and Events Center

Saint Peter's Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Seton Hall L 70-59 Prudential Center
11/11/2023 @ NJIT - NJIT Wellness and Events Center
11/15/2023 @ Fairleigh Dickinson - Rothman Center
11/20/2023 UMass-Lowell - Yanitelli Center

