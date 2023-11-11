The Saint Peter's Peacocks (0-1) face the NJIT Highlanders (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at NJIT Wellness and Events Center. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

NJIT vs. Saint Peter's Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: NJIT Wellness and Events Center in Newark, New Jersey

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

NJIT Stats Insights

The Highlanders shot 42.9% from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 43.4% the Peacocks allowed to opponents.

NJIT had a 5-9 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.4% from the field.

The Highlanders were the 201st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Peacocks ranked 201st.

Last year, the Highlanders averaged 66.9 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 65.1 the Peacocks allowed.

NJIT went 5-10 last season when scoring more than 65.1 points.

Saint Peter's Stats Insights

The Peacocks' 39.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.1 percentage points lower than the Highlanders allowed to their opponents (45.2%).

Last season, Saint Peter's had a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shot above 45.2% from the field.

The Peacocks were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Highlanders finished 272nd.

The Peacocks' 62.1 points per game last year were 10.6 fewer points than the 72.7 the Highlanders gave up to opponents.

When Saint Peter's gave up fewer than 66.9 points last season, it went 10-5.

NJIT Home & Away Comparison

NJIT posted 67.8 points per game last season at home, which was 1.6 more points than it averaged away from home (66.2).

Defensively the Highlanders played better in home games last season, allowing 66.1 points per game, compared to 77.8 when playing on the road.

In home games, NJIT made 0.9 fewer three-pointers per game (6.0) than on the road (6.9). However, it sported a better three-point percentage at home (35.3%) compared to in away games (34.6%).

Saint Peter's Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Saint Peter's averaged 10.5 more points per game at home (67.1) than on the road (56.6).

In 2022-23, the Peacocks allowed 4.3 fewer points per game at home (63.3) than on the road (67.6).

Beyond the arc, Saint Peter's drained fewer 3-pointers away (4.9 per game) than at home (7.0) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (25.8%) than at home (32.3%) as well.

NJIT Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 @ Miami (FL) L 101-60 Watsco Center 11/11/2023 Saint Peter's - NJIT Wellness and Events Center 11/16/2023 @ American - Bender Arena 11/20/2023 Delaware State - NJIT Wellness and Events Center

Saint Peter's Upcoming Schedule