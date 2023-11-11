How to Watch NJIT vs. Saint Peter's on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Saint Peter's Peacocks (0-1) face the NJIT Highlanders (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at NJIT Wellness and Events Center. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
NJIT vs. Saint Peter's Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: NJIT Wellness and Events Center in Newark, New Jersey
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
NJIT Stats Insights
- The Highlanders shot 42.9% from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 43.4% the Peacocks allowed to opponents.
- NJIT had a 5-9 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.4% from the field.
- The Highlanders were the 201st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Peacocks ranked 201st.
- Last year, the Highlanders averaged 66.9 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 65.1 the Peacocks allowed.
- NJIT went 5-10 last season when scoring more than 65.1 points.
Saint Peter's Stats Insights
- The Peacocks' 39.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.1 percentage points lower than the Highlanders allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
- Last season, Saint Peter's had a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shot above 45.2% from the field.
- The Peacocks were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Highlanders finished 272nd.
- The Peacocks' 62.1 points per game last year were 10.6 fewer points than the 72.7 the Highlanders gave up to opponents.
- When Saint Peter's gave up fewer than 66.9 points last season, it went 10-5.
NJIT Home & Away Comparison
- NJIT posted 67.8 points per game last season at home, which was 1.6 more points than it averaged away from home (66.2).
- Defensively the Highlanders played better in home games last season, allowing 66.1 points per game, compared to 77.8 when playing on the road.
- In home games, NJIT made 0.9 fewer three-pointers per game (6.0) than on the road (6.9). However, it sported a better three-point percentage at home (35.3%) compared to in away games (34.6%).
Saint Peter's Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Saint Peter's averaged 10.5 more points per game at home (67.1) than on the road (56.6).
- In 2022-23, the Peacocks allowed 4.3 fewer points per game at home (63.3) than on the road (67.6).
- Beyond the arc, Saint Peter's drained fewer 3-pointers away (4.9 per game) than at home (7.0) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (25.8%) than at home (32.3%) as well.
NJIT Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|L 101-60
|Watsco Center
|11/11/2023
|Saint Peter's
|-
|NJIT Wellness and Events Center
|11/16/2023
|@ American
|-
|Bender Arena
|11/20/2023
|Delaware State
|-
|NJIT Wellness and Events Center
Saint Peter's Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Seton Hall
|L 70-59
|Prudential Center
|11/11/2023
|@ NJIT
|-
|NJIT Wellness and Events Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Fairleigh Dickinson
|-
|Rothman Center
|11/20/2023
|UMass-Lowell
|-
|Yanitelli Center
