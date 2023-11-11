Saturday's contest that pits the Saint Peter's Peacocks (0-1) against the NJIT Highlanders (0-1) at NJIT Wellness and Events Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-66 in favor of Saint Peter's, who is a big favorite according to our model. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on November 11.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

NJIT vs. Saint Peter's Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey Venue: NJIT Wellness and Events Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

NJIT vs. Saint Peter's Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Peter's 79, NJIT 66

Spread & Total Prediction for NJIT vs. Saint Peter's

Computer Predicted Spread: Saint Peter's (-13.7)

Saint Peter's (-13.7) Computer Predicted Total: 145.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

NJIT Performance Insights

Last season, NJIT was 300th in the nation on offense (66.9 points scored per game) and 259th on defense (72.7 points allowed).

The Highlanders were 201st in college basketball in rebounds per game (31.4) and 15th-worst in rebounds allowed (34.6) last season.

NJIT was 319th in college basketball in assists (11.2 per game) last season.

The Highlanders were 274th in the nation in 3-pointers made (6.5 per game) and 138th in 3-point percentage (34.9%) last year.

Defensively, NJIT was 240th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded per game at 7.7 last season. It was 169th in 3-point percentage conceded at 33.6%.

NJIT attempted 32.4% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last year, and 67.6% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 26.3% of NJIT's buckets were 3-pointers, and 73.7% were 2-pointers.

Saint Peter's Performance Insights

While Saint Peter's ranked in the bottom 25 in the nation in points per game last season with 62.1 (fifth-worst), it ranked 42nd in college basketball with 65.1 points given up per contest.

With 27.9 rebounds allowed per game, the Peacocks were 25th-best in college basketball. They ranked 201st in college basketball by pulling down 31.4 rebounds per contest.

Saint Peter's didn't post many assists last season, ranking 16th-worst in college basketball with 10.5 assists per game.

With 10.8 turnovers per game, the Peacocks were 72nd in college basketball. They forced 11.3 turnovers per contest, which ranked 238th in college basketball.

The Peacocks, who were 320th in college basketball with 5.9 made threes per game, shot just 29.3% from downtown, which was second-worst in the nation.

Saint Peter's allowed opponents to put up a 34.3% three-point percentage last season (223rd-ranked in college basketball), but it provided a lift by allowing just 5.7 threes per contest (20th-best).

In terms of shot breakdown, Saint Peter's took 64.6% two-pointers (accounting for 73.5% of the team's baskets) and 35.4% from beyond the arc (26.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.