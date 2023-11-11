NJIT vs. Saint Peter's November 11 Tickets & Start Time
The NJIT Highlanders (0-1) play the Saint Peter's Peacocks (0-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
NJIT vs. Saint Peter's Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
NJIT Top Players (2022-23)
- Kevin Osawe: 11.4 PTS, 9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Raheim Sullivan: 7.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mekhi Gray: 6.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Adam Hess: 11.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Souleymane Diakite: 5.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
Saint Peter's Top Players (2022-23)
- Isiah Dasher: 13 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaylen Murray: 12.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Latrell Reid: 5.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Corey Washington: 6.8 PTS, 5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Mouhamed Sow: 4.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
NJIT vs. Saint Peter's Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|NJIT Rank
|NJIT AVG
|Saint Peter's AVG
|Saint Peter's Rank
|300th
|66.9
|Points Scored
|62.1
|354th
|259th
|72.7
|Points Allowed
|65.1
|42nd
|201st
|31.4
|Rebounds
|31.4
|201st
|272nd
|7.5
|Off. Rebounds
|11.3
|15th
|274th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|5.9
|320th
|319th
|11.2
|Assists
|10.5
|343rd
|40th
|10.4
|Turnovers
|10.8
|72nd
