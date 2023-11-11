The NJIT Highlanders (0-1) play the Saint Peter's Peacocks (0-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

NJIT vs. Saint Peter's Game Information

NJIT Top Players (2022-23)

Kevin Osawe: 11.4 PTS, 9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Raheim Sullivan: 7.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Mekhi Gray: 6.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Adam Hess: 11.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Souleymane Diakite: 5.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Saint Peter's Top Players (2022-23)

Isiah Dasher: 13 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

13 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaylen Murray: 12.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

12.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Latrell Reid: 5.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Corey Washington: 6.8 PTS, 5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

6.8 PTS, 5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Mouhamed Sow: 4.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

NJIT vs. Saint Peter's Stat Comparison (2022-23)

NJIT Rank NJIT AVG Saint Peter's AVG Saint Peter's Rank 300th 66.9 Points Scored 62.1 354th 259th 72.7 Points Allowed 65.1 42nd 201st 31.4 Rebounds 31.4 201st 272nd 7.5 Off. Rebounds 11.3 15th 274th 6.5 3pt Made 5.9 320th 319th 11.2 Assists 10.5 343rd 40th 10.4 Turnovers 10.8 72nd

