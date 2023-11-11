The NJIT Highlanders (0-1) and the Saint Peter's Peacocks (0-1) take the floor at NJIT Wellness and Events Center on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no set line.

NJIT vs. Saint Peter's Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey Venue: NJIT Wellness and Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

NJIT vs Saint Peter's Betting Records & Stats

Against the spread, the Highlanders were 15-13-1 last season.

Saint Peter's covered 13 times in 31 chances against the spread last year.

NJIT vs. Saint Peter's Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total NJIT 66.9 129 72.7 137.8 136.2 Saint Peter's 62.1 129 65.1 137.8 127.9

Additional NJIT vs Saint Peter's Insights & Trends

Last year, the 66.9 points per game the Highlanders averaged were just 1.8 more points than the Peacocks gave up (65.1).

NJIT had a 7-6-1 record against the spread and a 5-10 record overall last season when scoring more than 65.1 points.

The Peacocks' 62.1 points per game last year were 10.6 fewer points than the 72.7 the Highlanders allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 72.7 points last season, Saint Peter's went 5-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

NJIT vs. Saint Peter's Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) NJIT 15-13-1 19-10-0 Saint Peter's 13-18-0 13-18-0

NJIT vs. Saint Peter's Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

NJIT Saint Peter's 5-8 Home Record 8-6 2-15 Away Record 4-11 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 8-8-1 Away ATS Record 4-11-0 67.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.1 66.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 56.6 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 13-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-11-0

