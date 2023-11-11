Should you bet on Noah Dobson to light the lamp when the New York Islanders and the Washington Capitals go head to head on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Noah Dobson score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Dobson stats and insights

Dobson has scored in five of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Capitals this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Dobson has picked up five assists on the power play.

Dobson's shooting percentage is 15.2%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 36 goals in total (three per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.9 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

