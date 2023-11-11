Should you bet on Noah Dobson to light the lamp when the New York Islanders and the Washington Capitals go head to head on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Noah Dobson score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Dobson stats and insights

  • Dobson has scored in five of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Capitals this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Dobson has picked up five assists on the power play.
  • Dobson's shooting percentage is 15.2%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have conceded 36 goals in total (three per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.9 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

