The New York Islanders, including Noah Dobson, will be on the ice Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Washington Capitals. Prop bets for Dobson are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Noah Dobson vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Dobson Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Dobson has averaged 24:44 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.

In five of 12 games this year, Dobson has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Dobson has a point in nine of 12 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In six of 12 games this year, Dobson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Dobson hits the over on his points prop total is 55.6%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 46.5% of Dobson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Dobson Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 36 goals in total (three per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's -10 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 12 Games 5 12 Points 2 5 Goals 0 7 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.