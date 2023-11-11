Should you wager on Noah Hanifin to score a goal when the Calgary Flames and the Ottawa Senators go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Noah Hanifin score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Hanifin stats and insights

In two of 13 games this season, Hanifin has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Senators.

On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 9.5% of them.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 43 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.9 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Hanifin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 22:58 Away L 5-4 SO 11/7/2023 Predators 1 1 0 20:09 Home W 4-2 11/4/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 19:11 Away W 6-3 11/1/2023 Stars 0 0 0 23:54 Home L 4-3 10/29/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 26:11 Away L 5-2 10/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:10 Home L 3-0 10/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 22:17 Home L 3-1 10/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 25:11 Away L 6-2 10/20/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 24:07 Away L 3-1 10/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:38 Away W 4-3

Flames vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

