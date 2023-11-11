Noah Hanifin and the Calgary Flames will be in action on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Ottawa Senators. If you'd like to wager on Hanifin's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Noah Hanifin vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Hanifin Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Hanifin has a plus-minus of -7, while averaging 22:46 on the ice per game.

Hanifin has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 13 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Hanifin has a point in five of 13 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Hanifin has an assist in three of 13 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Hanifin's implied probability to go over his point total is 40% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Hanifin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hanifin Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 43 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 13 Games 2 6 Points 2 2 Goals 1 4 Assists 1

