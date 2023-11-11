For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the New York Islanders and the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, is Oliver Wahlstrom a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Oliver Wahlstrom score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Wahlstrom stats and insights

In one of seven games this season, Wahlstrom scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Capitals this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Wahlstrom has scored one goal on the power play.

He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 36 goals in total (three per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Capitals have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.9 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

