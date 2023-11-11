Omar Uresti is in the field at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda in the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship from November 9-11. The par-71 course spans 6,828 yards and the purse available is $6,500,000.00.

Looking to place a wager on Uresti at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +100000 to win the tournament this week.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Uresti Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Omar Uresti Insights

Over his last 10 rounds, Uresti has not finished below par or with a below-average score once.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Uresti has not finished within five strokes of the top score of the day in any of his most recent 10 rounds.

He has not made the cut in his past five events.

Uresti has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 4 0 0 0 0 $0

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

This event will take place on a par 71 listed at 6,828 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Port Royal Golf Course, the scoring average is lower at -7 per tournament.

The average course Uresti has played in the past year (7,442 yards) is 614 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (6,828).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -8. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -7.

Uresti's Last Time Out

Uresti shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the Barbasol Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes to finish in the fourth percentile of competitors.

His 4.4-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Barbasol Championship was poor, putting him in the second percentile of the field.

Uresti was better than only 5% of the golfers at the Barbasol Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.13 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.5.

Uresti did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Barbasol Championship (the tournament average was 1.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Barbasol Championship, Uresti carded three bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

Uresti carded fewer birdies or better (two) than the tournament average of 5.2 on the 20 par-4s at the Barbasol Championship.

In that most recent outing, Uresti's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse 10 times (compared to the field's better average, 4.9).

Uresti finished the Barbasol Championship registering a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, while the field averaged 6.2 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Barbasol Championship, Uresti recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (0.9).

