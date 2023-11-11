Owen Tippett will be in action when the Philadelphia Flyers and Los Angeles Kings meet on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena, starting at 10:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Tippett available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Owen Tippett vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +275)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tippett Season Stats Insights

Tippett has averaged 15:28 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

Tippett has scored a goal in three of 14 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In six of 14 games this year, Tippett has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Tippett has posted an assist in a game three times this season in 14 games played, including multiple assists once.

Tippett's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

Tippett has an implied probability of 26.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Tippett Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have given up 36 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +18 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 14 Games 3 8 Points 3 4 Goals 1 4 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.