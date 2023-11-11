The Butterfield Bermuda Championship is entering the final round, and Patton Kizzire is currently in 17th with a score of -12.

Looking to place a bet on Patton Kizzire at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +30000 to pick up the win this week. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Kizzire Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Patton Kizzire Insights

Kizzire has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has recorded the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Kizzire has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

Kizzire has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five tournaments.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Kizzire has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Kizzire hopes to make the cut for the fourth straight time.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 40 -7 274 0 15 0 1 $860,913

Other Players at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

Port Royal Golf Course will play at 6,828 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average distance of 7,001.

The courses that Kizzire has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,286 yards, while Port Royal Golf Course will be at 6,828 yards this week.

Kizzire's Last Time Out

Kizzire finished in the 17th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

His 3.78-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship was strong, putting him in the 92nd percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, Kizzire was better than 74% of the field (averaging 4.38 strokes).

Kizzire did not have a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship (the other competitors averaged 2.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Kizzire had less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.4).

Kizzire's 12 birdies or better on par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship were more than the field average of 7.1.

In that most recent competition, Kizzire's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 4.0).

Kizzire ended the World Wide Technology Championship outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.7) with nine on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the World Wide Technology Championship averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Kizzire finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Kizzire's performance prior to the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.