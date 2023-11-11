Paul Haley is ready to compete in the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, taking place from November 9-11.

Looking to place a wager on Haley at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +35000 to pick up the win this weekend. Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Haley Odds to Win: +35000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Paul Haley Insights

Haley has finished below par four times and shot one round with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Haley has finished with a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five events, Haley finished outside the top 20.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five tournaments.

Haley finished 67th in his only finish over his last five events.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 49 -4 282 0 11 1 1 $239,123

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

This event will take place on a par 71 listed at 6,828 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Port Royal Golf Course has seen an average tournament score of -7 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Haley has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,319 yards, while Port Royal Golf Course will be at 6,828 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Haley's Last Time Out

Haley shot below average over the 16 par-3 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes to finish in the 17th percentile of the field.

He averaged 3.85 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the World Wide Technology Championship, which was good enough to land him in the 72nd percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.9).

Haley shot better than only 26% of the field at the World Wide Technology Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.49.

Haley shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship (the other golfers averaged 2.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Haley recorded more bogeys or worse (five) than the field average (1.4).

Haley's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship were more than the tournament average of 7.1.

At that most recent tournament, Haley had a bogey or worse on four of 40 par-4s, same as the field average.

Haley ended the World Wide Technology Championship with a birdie or better on six of 16 par-5s, underperforming the field's average, 6.7.

On the 16 par-5s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Haley underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.