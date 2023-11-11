The 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida will have Pernilla Lindberg in the field from November 9-11 as the competitors battle the par-70, 6,353-yard course, with a purse of $3,250,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a bet on Lindberg at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +25000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

Pernilla Lindberg Insights

Lindberg has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 17 rounds played.

She has carded a top-10 score once in her last 17 rounds.

Over her last 17 rounds, Lindberg has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In her past five events, Lindberg has had an average finish of 42nd.

She has qualified for the weekend in four of her past five events.

Lindberg has finished with a better-than-average score in one of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 45 -2 273 0 12 0 0 $125,597

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

Lindberg finished 22nd in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Pelican Golf Club measures 6,353 yards for this tournament, 656 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,009).

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Pelican Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -3.

Lindberg will take to the 6,353-yard course this week at Pelican Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,524 yards during the past year.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -3.

Lindberg's Last Time Out

Lindberg finished in the 26th percentile on the 10 par-3 holes at The Ascendant LPGA, with an average of 3.20 strokes.

She averaged 4.11 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 18) at The Ascendant LPGA, which placed her in the 55th percentile of the field.

Lindberg shot better than only 2% of the competitors at The Ascendant LPGA on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.81.

Lindberg fared worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the 10 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA, Lindberg had three bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 3.7).

Lindberg did not record a birdie or better on any of the 18 par-4s at The Ascendant LPGA. The tournament average was 3.5.

At that last competition, Lindberg's performance on the 18 par-4s included a bogey or worse two times (the field's average was worse, at 6.5).

Lindberg finished The Ascendant LPGA with a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged 3.8 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at The Ascendant LPGA, Lindberg had two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.4.

