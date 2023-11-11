The Butterfield Bermuda Championship is entering the final round, and Peter Malnati is currently in 18th with a score of -12.

Looking to bet on Peter Malnati at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +50000 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

Malnati Odds to Win: +50000

Peter Malnati Insights

Malnati has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 17 rounds played.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 17 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three of those rounds.

Malnati has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Malnati has finished in the top 20 in two of his past five appearances.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

Malnati has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 28 -8 272 0 12 1 2 $1.2M

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

Malnati has two top-20 finishes, with one of them being top-10 finish, in his past three appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 15th.

Malnati made the cut in each of his last three attempts at this event.

Malnati finished seventh on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2021.

Measuring 6,828 yards, Port Royal Golf Course is set up as a par 71 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on Tour have averaged 7,001 yards.

The average course Malnati has played in the past year (7,278 yards) is 450 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (6,828).

Malnati's Last Time Out

Malnati was somewhat mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 45th percentile of competitors.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship ranked in the 42nd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.90).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, Malnati was better than 42% of the golfers (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Malnati fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship (the field averaged 2.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Malnati had more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (1.4).

Malnati had more birdies or better (nine) than the field average of 7.1 on the 40 par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship.

At that last competition, Malnati posted a bogey or worse on seven of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.0).

Malnati finished the World Wide Technology Championship with a birdie or better on nine of the 16 par-5s, more than the field's average of 6.7.

On the 16 par-5s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Malnati recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 0.8.

All statistics in this article reflect Malnati's performance prior to the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

