Will Peyton Krebs Score a Goal Against the Penguins on November 11?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, is Peyton Krebs a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Peyton Krebs score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Krebs stats and insights
- Krebs is yet to score through 14 games this season.
- He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.
- Krebs has zero points on the power play.
Penguins defensive stats
- On defense, the Penguins are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 34 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 14.8 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Krebs recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|6:05
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|8:20
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|7:50
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/3/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:51
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|13:06
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/29/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|9:23
|Home
|W 4-0
|10/27/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|10:36
|Away
|L 5-4
|10/24/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|12:07
|Away
|W 6-4
|10/23/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:09
|Home
|L 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|14:23
|Home
|W 3-1
Sabres vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT
