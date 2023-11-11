Should you bet on Pierre Engvall to light the lamp when the New York Islanders and the Washington Capitals go head to head on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Pierre Engvall score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Engvall stats and insights

Engvall is yet to score through 11 games this season.

In one game against the Capitals this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 36 goals in total (three per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Capitals have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.9 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

