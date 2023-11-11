How to Watch the Premier League: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, November 11
Tottenham Hotspur versus Wolverhampton Wanderers is one of many solid options on today's Premier League schedule.
You can find info on live coverage of today's Premier League action right here.
Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!
How to Watch More Sports Today
Premier League Streaming Live Today
Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur travels to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton.
- Game Time: 7:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Tottenham Hotspur (+130)
- Underdog: Wolverhampton Wanderers (+200)
- Draw: (+270)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Manchester United vs Luton Town
Luton Town travels to match up with Manchester United at Old Trafford in Manchester.
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Manchester United (-300)
- Underdog: Luton Town (+800)
- Draw: (+475)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Crystal Palace vs Everton FC
Everton FC is on the road to take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in Leicester.
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Crystal Palace (+145)
- Underdog: Everton FC (+205)
- Draw: (+225)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Arsenal FC vs Burnley FC
Burnley FC journeys to face Arsenal FC at Emirates Stadium in London.
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Arsenal FC (-525)
- Underdog: Burnley FC (+1300)
- Draw: (+650)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch AFC Bournemouth vs Newcastle United
Newcastle United makes the trip to take on AFC Bournemouth at Dean Court in Bournemouth.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Newcastle United (-120)
- Underdog: AFC Bournemouth (+330)
- Draw: (+290)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.