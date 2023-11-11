Will Rasmus Andersson Score a Goal Against the Senators on November 11?
The Calgary Flames' upcoming contest versus the Ottawa Senators is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Rasmus Andersson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Rasmus Andersson score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Andersson stats and insights
- In two of nine games this season, Andersson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Senators yet this season.
- Andersson has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Andersson's shooting percentage is 8.0%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Senators defensive stats
- On defense, the Senators are giving up 43 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.9 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Andersson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/10/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|28:27
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|25:00
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|26:13
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/1/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|27:13
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/20/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|25:05
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/19/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|23:52
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/16/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|24:07
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/14/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|24:09
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/11/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|21:02
|Home
|W 5-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flames vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.