The Calgary Flames' upcoming contest versus the Ottawa Senators is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Rasmus Andersson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Rasmus Andersson score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Andersson stats and insights

In two of nine games this season, Andersson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Senators yet this season.

Andersson has picked up one assist on the power play.

Andersson's shooting percentage is 8.0%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

On defense, the Senators are giving up 43 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.9 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Andersson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 28:27 Away L 5-4 SO 11/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 25:00 Home W 4-2 11/4/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 26:13 Away W 6-3 11/1/2023 Stars 0 0 0 27:13 Home L 4-3 10/20/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 25:05 Away L 3-1 10/19/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 23:52 Away W 4-3 10/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 24:07 Away L 3-2 SO 10/14/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 24:09 Away L 5-2 10/11/2023 Jets 1 1 0 21:02 Home W 5-3

Flames vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

