Rasmus Andersson and the Calgary Flames will face the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Canadian Tire Centre. Does a bet on Andersson interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Rasmus Andersson vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Andersson Season Stats Insights

Andersson's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:19 per game on the ice, is 0.

In two of nine games this season, Andersson has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Despite recording points in five of nine games this season, Andersson has yet to post a multi-point contest.

In three of nine games this year, Andersson has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Andersson has an implied probability of 50% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Andersson has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Andersson Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have given up 43 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 9 Games 2 5 Points 2 2 Goals 1 3 Assists 1

