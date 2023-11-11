The Buffalo Sabres, Rasmus Dahlin among them, meet the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, at PPG Paints Arena. Does a bet on Dahlin interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Rasmus Dahlin vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Dahlin Season Stats Insights

Dahlin's plus-minus rating this season, in 24:25 per game on the ice, is 0.

Dahlin has a goal in three games this year through 14 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Dahlin has a point in 10 of 14 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Dahlin has posted an assist in a game seven times this season in 14 games played, including multiple assists once.

Dahlin has an implied probability of 57.1% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 50% chance of Dahlin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Dahlin Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have given up 34 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +8 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 14 Games 3 11 Points 2 3 Goals 0 8 Assists 2

