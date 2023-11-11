The 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton, Bermuda at Port Royal Golf Course from November 9-11 will feature Richard Johnson as part of the field, as the competitors take on the par-71, 6,828-yard course, with a purse of $6,500,000.00 on offer.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Johnson Odds to Win: +100000

Richard Johnson Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Johnson has finished under par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished any of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Johnson has not finished within five strokes of the top score of the day in any of his most recent 12 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Johnson finished outside the top 20.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut once.

Johnson hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five appearances, with an average finish of 64th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 5 64 +1 289 0 1 0 0 $8,208

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

Johnson did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2021).

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year. This tournament will take place on a par 71 that's 6,828 yards.

Golfers at Port Royal Golf Course have averaged a score of -7 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

The average course Johnson has played in the past year has been 647 yards longer than the 6,828 yards Port Royal Golf Course will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -9. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -7.

Johnson's Last Time Out

Johnson shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the Barbasol Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes to finish in the fourth percentile of the field.

His 4.15-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Barbasol Championship was below average, putting him in the 16th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Barbasol Championship, Johnson shot better than only 12% of the competitors (averaging 4.88 strokes).

Johnson failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Barbasol Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Barbasol Championship, Johnson recorded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.9).

Johnson had fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 5.2 on the 20 par-4s at the Barbasol Championship.

At that most recent outing, Johnson carded a bogey or worse on four of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.9).

Johnson ended the Barbasol Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2), with two on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Barbasol Championship, Johnson had one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.9.

