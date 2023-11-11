The field for the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda features Ricky Barnes. The par-71 course spans 6,828 yards and the purse is $6,500,000.00 for the tournament, running from November 9-11.

Looking to place a bet on Barnes at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +100000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Barnes Odds to Win: +100000

Ricky Barnes Insights

Barnes has finished better than par five times and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Barnes has not finished within five strokes of the top score of the day in any of his last 10 rounds.

He has failed to make the cut in each of his past five events

Barnes has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 20 -11 278 0 2 0 1 $148,091

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

Barnes has had an average finish of 58th at this tournament in four appearances, including a personal best 53rd-place.

Barnes has made the cut in two of his past four appearances at this tournament.

Barnes did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Port Royal Golf Course will play at 6,828 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,009.

Golfers at Port Royal Golf Course have averaged a score of -7 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

Courses that Barnes has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,393 yards, 565 yards longer than the 6,828-yard Port Royal Golf Course this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -8. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -7.

Barnes' Last Time Out

Barnes was in the 18th percentile on par 3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 3.9-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship was strong, putting him in the 69th percentile of the field.

Barnes shot better than only 22% of the competitors at the Sanderson Farms Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.65.

Barnes did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Barnes carded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 1.9).

Barnes recorded fewer birdies or better (five) than the field average of 6.1 on the 20 par-4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

In that last competition, Barnes' showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at four).

Barnes finished the Sanderson Farms Championship recording a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged five on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Barnes had more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (0.8).

