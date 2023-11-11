Held from November 9-11, Robert Garrigus will compete in the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.

Looking to place a bet on Garrigus at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +100000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Garrigus Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Robert Garrigus Insights

Garrigus has finished below par twice, completed his day bogey-free once and finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 11 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Garrigus has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 11 rounds.

He has failed to make the cut in each of his past five events

Garrigus has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 6 0 0 0 0 $0

Other Players at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

In his past four appearances at this event, Garrigus has had an average finishing position of 55th.

Garrigus has made the cut two times in his previous four entries in this event.

The most recent time Garrigus played this event was in 2022, and he failed to make the cut.

Port Royal Golf Course measures 6,828 yards for this tournament, 181 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,009).

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Port Royal Golf Course has a recent scoring average of -7.

Port Royal Golf Course is 6,828 yards, 612 yards shorter than the average course Garrigus has played in the past year (7,440).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Garrigus' Last Time Out

Garrigus was in the 55th percentile on par 3s at the Barbasol Championship, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.45-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Barbasol Championship was below average, putting him in the first percentile of the field.

Garrigus was better than just 32% of the golfers at the Barbasol Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.5.

Garrigus shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Barbasol Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Barbasol Championship, Garrigus recorded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 1.9).

Garrigus' one birdie or better on par-4s at the Barbasol Championship were less than the tournament average of 5.2.

At that most recent competition, Garrigus' par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 4.9).

Garrigus finished the Barbasol Championship with a birdie or better on three of eight par-5s, underperforming the field average, 6.2.

On the eight par-5s at the Barbasol Championship, Garrigus recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.9).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.