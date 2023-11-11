The 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda will have Ryan Brehm in the field from November 9-11 as the competitors battle the par-71, 6,828-yard course, with a purse of $6,500,000.00 at stake.

Looking to bet on Brehm at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +40000 to pick up the win this weekend.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

+40000

Ryan Brehm Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Brehm has scored below par six times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.

Brehm has recorded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Brehm finished outside the top 20.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut once.

In his past five tournaments, Brehm has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 43 -6 278 0 8 0 0 $525,645

Other Players at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

Brehm has had an average finish of 39th at this tournament in three appearances, including a personal best 26th-place.

Brehm has made the cut two times in his previous three entries in this event.

The most recent time Brehm played this event was in 2022, and he failed to make the cut.

Measuring 6,828 yards, Port Royal Golf Course is set up as a par 71 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,009 yards .

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Port Royal Golf Course, the scoring average is lower at -7 per tournament.

The average course Brehm has played in the past year has been 479 yards longer than the 6,828 yards Port Royal Golf Course will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, lower than the -7 average at this course.

Brehm's Last Time Out

Brehm was good on the eight par-3 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, averaging 2.63 strokes to finish in the 92nd percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the World Wide Technology Championship, which placed him in the 30th percentile of the field.

Brehm shot better than only 4% of the golfers at the World Wide Technology Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.49.

Brehm carded a birdie or better on three of eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship (the tournament average was 2.9).

On the eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Brehm did not card a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.4).

Brehm had fewer birdies or better (five) than the field average of 7.1 on the 20 par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship.

At that last competition, Brehm carded a bogey or worse on four of 20 par-4s, same as the field average.

Brehm ended the World Wide Technology Championship with a birdie or better on one of eight par-5s, less than the field's average, 6.7.

On the eight par-5s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Brehm carded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.8.

