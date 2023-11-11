Will Ryan McLeod Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 11?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Ryan McLeod a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Ryan McLeod score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
McLeod stats and insights
- McLeod is yet to score through 12 games this season.
- He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.
- McLeod has picked up one assist on the power play.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken have conceded 47 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 23rd in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.9 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Oilers vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
