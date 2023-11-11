Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will be in action when the Edmonton Oilers and Seattle Kraken meet on Saturday at Climate Pledge Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Nugent-Hopkins are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +170)

1.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -154)

Nugent-Hopkins Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Nugent-Hopkins has averaged 20:06 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -4.

Nugent-Hopkins has a goal in three games this season through 12 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Nugent-Hopkins has registered a point in a game five times this year over 12 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In four of 12 games this season, Nugent-Hopkins has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Nugent-Hopkins has an implied probability of 37% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Nugent-Hopkins going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 60.6%.

Nugent-Hopkins Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are giving up 47 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 12 Games 4 9 Points 6 3 Goals 1 6 Assists 5

