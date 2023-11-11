The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming contest against the Los Angeles Kings is scheduled for Saturday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Ryan Poehling light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Ryan Poehling score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Poehling stats and insights

Poehling is yet to score through 11 games this season.

In one game versus the Kings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Poehling has zero points on the power play.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 36 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.5 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.

Poehling recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 9:41 Away L 2-1 11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:33 Home L 5-0 11/3/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 10:14 Away W 5-1 10/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:15 Home L 7-4 10/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:53 Home W 6-2 10/24/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 9:33 Away L 3-2 10/21/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:09 Away L 5-4 OT 10/19/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:42 Home W 4-1 10/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:13 Home W 2-0 10/14/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:08 Away L 5-2

Flyers vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

