Will Ryan Poehling Score a Goal Against the Kings on November 11?
The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming contest against the Los Angeles Kings is scheduled for Saturday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Ryan Poehling light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Ryan Poehling score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Poehling stats and insights
- Poehling is yet to score through 11 games this season.
- In one game versus the Kings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- Poehling has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have conceded 36 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.5 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Poehling recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|9:41
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|11:33
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/3/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|10:14
|Away
|W 5-1
|10/28/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|9:15
|Home
|L 7-4
|10/26/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:53
|Home
|W 6-2
|10/24/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|9:33
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/21/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|10:09
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|10/19/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|11:42
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/17/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|10:13
|Home
|W 2-0
|10/14/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|13:08
|Away
|L 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flyers vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.