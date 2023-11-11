Will Ryan Pulock Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 11?
Can we expect Ryan Pulock lighting the lamp when the New York Islanders play the Washington Capitals at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Ryan Pulock score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Pulock stats and insights
- In one of 12 games this season, Pulock scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game against the Capitals this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.
- Pulock has zero points on the power play.
- Pulock averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.6%.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 36 goals in total (three per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Capitals have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.9 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.
Islanders vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
