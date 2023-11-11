Can we expect Ryan Pulock lighting the lamp when the New York Islanders play the Washington Capitals at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Ryan Pulock score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Pulock stats and insights

  • In one of 12 games this season, Pulock scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • In one game against the Capitals this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.
  • Pulock has zero points on the power play.
  • Pulock averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.6%.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have conceded 36 goals in total (three per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.9 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT
