For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Ryan Reaves a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Ryan Reaves score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Reaves stats and insights

Reaves is yet to score through 14 games this season.

He has not faced the Canucks yet this season.

Reaves has zero points on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 26 goals in total (only 2.0 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.4 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Reaves recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/10/2023 Flames 0 0 0 4:33 Home W 5-4 SO 11/8/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:13 Home L 6-3 11/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 4:32 Home W 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 8:59 Home L 6-4 11/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 7:35 Away L 3-2 SO 10/31/2023 Kings 0 0 0 8:07 Home L 4-1 10/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 6:33 Away L 3-2 OT 10/26/2023 Stars 0 0 0 8:54 Away W 4-1 10/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:56 Away W 4-1 10/21/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 5:06 Away W 4-3 OT

Maple Leafs vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

