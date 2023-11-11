Ryann O'Toole will be at the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican in Belleair, Florida at the par-70, 6,353-yard Pelican Golf Club from November 9-11.

Looking to place a wager on O'Toole at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +25000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards O'Toole Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Ryann O'Toole Insights

O'Toole has finished better than par six times and shot four rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds.

She has not finished any of her last 16 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over her last 16 rounds, O'Toole has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

In her past five events, O'Toole has had an average finish of 69th.

She has made the cut in three of her past five appearances.

O'Toole has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 40 -1 282 0 17 1 1 $430,823

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

O'Toole finished 55th on the leaderboard in her previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

This course is set up to play at 6,353 yards, 656 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Pelican Golf Club, the scoring average is slightly higher at -3 per tournament.

The average course O'Toole has played in the past year (6,556 yards) is 203 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,353).

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -3.

O'Toole's Last Time Out

O'Toole finished in the ninth percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Maybank Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

She averaged 4.15 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Maybank Championship, which landed her in the 14th percentile among all competitors.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Maybank Championship, O'Toole was better than just 19% of the field (averaging 4.88 strokes).

O'Toole recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship, worse than the field average of 3.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship, O'Toole had three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.5).

O'Toole's seven birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Maybank Championship were less than the field average (7.6).

At that most recent tournament, O'Toole had a bogey or worse on 10 of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 6.3).

O'Toole finished the Maybank Championship with a birdie or better on three of 16 par-5s, underperforming the field average, 5.2.

On the 16 par-5s at the Maybank Championship, O'Toole recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.3.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.