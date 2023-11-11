The Butterfield Bermuda Championship is entering the final round, and S.Y. Noh is currently in 54th with a score of -7.

Looking to wager on S.Y. Noh at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +50000 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Noh Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

S.Y. Noh Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Noh has finished below par on 10 occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted the best score of the day in one of his last 15 rounds.

Over his last 15 rounds, Noh has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five appearances, Noh has had an average finish of 50th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Noh has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 49 -5 275 0 13 0 0 $354,698

Other Players at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

Noh has an average finishing position of 40th in his past three appearances at this event.

In his most recent three attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

Noh finished 35th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,001 yards in the past year. This week will take place on a par 71 that's 6,828 yards.

Courses that Noh has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,316 yards, 488 yards longer than the 6,828-yard Port Royal Golf Course this week.

Noh's Last Time Out

Noh shot poorly on the eight par-3 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the fourth percentile of the field.

He averaged 3.95 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which placed him in the 50th percentile among all competitors.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Noh was better than 45% of the field (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Noh did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Noh recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.9).

Noh had fewer birdies or better (five) than the tournament average of 6.1 on the 20 par-4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

At that last outing, Noh had a bogey or worse on four of 20 par-4s, equal to the field average.

Noh finished the Sanderson Farms Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.0), with three on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Sanderson Farms Championship averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Noh finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Noh's performance prior to the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.