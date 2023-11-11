Saturday's game between the Saint Peter's Peacocks (0-1) and the NJIT Highlanders (0-1) at NJIT Wellness and Events Center has a projected final score of 77-68 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Saint Peter's squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on November 11.

According to our computer prediction, Saint Peter's is a good bet to cover the spread, which is listed at 2.5. The two teams are projected to exceed the 132 over/under.

Saint Peter's vs. NJIT Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Newark, New Jersey

Venue: NJIT Wellness and Events Center

Line: Saint Peter's -2.5

Point Total: 132

Moneyline (To Win): Saint Peter's -142, NJIT +120

Saint Peter's vs. NJIT Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Peter's 77, NJIT 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Saint Peter's vs. NJIT

Pick ATS: Saint Peter's (-2.5)



Saint Peter's (-2.5) Pick OU: Over (132)



Saint Peter's Performance Insights

Offensively, Saint Peter's was the fifth-worst team in the nation (62.1 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 42nd (65.1 points allowed per game).

The Peacocks were 201st in the nation in rebounds per game (31.4) and 25th-best in rebounds allowed (27.9) last year.

At 10.5 assists per game, Saint Peter's was 16th-worst in the country last year.

Last year the Peacocks were 320th in college basketball in 3-point makes (5.9 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (29.3%).

Saint Peter's was the 20th-best squad in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (5.7 per game) and 223rd in 3-point percentage defensively (34.3%) last year.

Last year, the Peacocks took 35.4% of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 64.6% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 26.5% of the Peacocks' baskets were 3-pointers, and 73.5% were 2-pointers.

NJIT Performance Insights

NJIT scored 66.9 points per game (300th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 72.7 points per contest (259th-ranked).

The Highlanders ranked 201st in college basketball with 31.4 boards per game, but they allowed 34.6 rebounds per game, which ranked 15th-worst in college basketball.

NJIT ranked 319th in the country with 11.2 dimes per game.

The Highlanders, who ranked 40th in college basketball with 10.4 turnovers per game, forced 9.7 turnovers per contest, which was 19th-worst in the nation.

Last year the Highlanders made 6.5 three-pointers per game (274th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 34.9% (138th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Last year NJIT ceded 7.7 threes per game (240th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 33.6% (169th-ranked) from three-point land.

Of the shots taken by NJIT last season, 67.6% of them were two-pointers (73.7% of the team's made baskets) and 32.4% were threes (26.3%).

