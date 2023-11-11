The NJIT Highlanders (0-1) are only 2.5-point underdogs against the Saint Peter's Peacocks (0-1) at NJIT Wellness and Events Center on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The game starts at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total in the matchup is set at 132.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Saint Peter's vs. NJIT Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey Venue: NJIT Wellness and Events Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Saint Peter's -2.5 132

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saint Peter's vs NJIT Betting Records & Stats

Against the spread, the Peacocks were 13-18-0 last season.

Saint Peter's had a record of 6-3 when it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -142 or shorter last year (66.7%).

The Peacocks have an implied moneyline win probability of 58.7% in this game.

NJIT covered 15 times in 29 games with a spread last season.

Last season, the Highlanders won four of their 22 games, or 18.2%, when they were an underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

NJIT has an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Saint Peter's vs. NJIT Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 132 2022-23 % of Games Over 132 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Saint Peter's 8 25.8% 62.1 129 65.1 137.8 127.9 NJIT 21 72.4% 66.9 129 72.7 137.8 136.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Saint Peter's vs NJIT Insights & Trends

Last year, the 62.1 points per game the Peacocks put up were 10.6 fewer points than the Highlanders gave up (72.7).

Saint Peter's had a 5-0 record against the spread and a 6-0 record overall last season when scoring more than 72.7 points.

The Highlanders' 66.9 points per game last year were just 1.8 more points than the 65.1 the Peacocks gave up to opponents.

NJIT put together a 7-6-1 ATS record and a 5-10 overall record last season in games it scored more than 65.1 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Saint Peter's vs. NJIT Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Saint Peter's 13-18-0 5-4 13-18-0 NJIT 15-13-1 13-8-1 19-10-0

Saint Peter's vs. NJIT Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Saint Peter's NJIT 8-6 Home Record 5-8 4-11 Away Record 2-15 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 4-11-0 Away ATS Record 8-8-1 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.8 56.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.2 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 4-11-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 13-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.